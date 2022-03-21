Chef Ellen makes meal prep easy in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meal prepping has become very popular in the last few years, as more people look to eat healthier while on the go.

Ellen Doerr opened her shop ‘Chef Ellen’ in southern Sioux Falls nearly two years ago bringing already meals to anyone in the community.

“We offer a lot of meals that include a lot of things that keep diet and allergy accommodations in mind so you can find a lot of single, double, and family-sized portions and you’ll find a variety of diet and allergy-friendly fair,” Doerr said.

Ellen decided to open her shop after seeing a need to bring food items that anyone could eat to Sioux Falls.

”When I first started Chef Ellen I was going into people’s homes and cooking for multiple diets and allergy concerns within families and doing meal prep that way, but it just kept growing and it was always important to me to be able to create meals that serve as many people as possible,” Doerr said.

The shop has plenty of different pre-made meal options on hand, but if you can’t find something you like you can also request a custom order to fit your dietary needs.

“We have several clients that we do more specialized diets for we have low sodium clients, clients who maybe are allergic to different ingredients that would be generally used in food that we can make delicious options without the ingredients they’re allergic to,” Executive Chef Sarah White said.

Chef Ellen prides itself on preparing delicious healthy meals that anyone can make at home.

“It’s nice to know that we can provide meals that will help people live more fulfilling lives while also getting to see the smiles on people’s faces,” White said.

