Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Chef Ellen makes meal prep easy in Sioux Falls

“When I first started Chef Ellen, I was going into people’s homes and cooking for multiple diets and allergy concerns within families, and doing meal prep that way, but it just kept growing.”
Chef Ellen offering several easy to make meals to the community.
Chef Ellen offering several easy to make meals to the community.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meal prepping has become very popular in the last few years, as more people look to eat healthier while on the go.

Ellen Doerr opened her shop ‘Chef Ellen’ in southern Sioux Falls nearly two years ago bringing already meals to anyone in the community.

“We offer a lot of meals that include a lot of things that keep diet and allergy accommodations in mind so you can find a lot of single, double, and family-sized portions and you’ll find a variety of diet and allergy-friendly fair,” Doerr said.

Ellen decided to open her shop after seeing a need to bring food items that anyone could eat to Sioux Falls.

”When I first started Chef Ellen I was going into people’s homes and cooking for multiple diets and allergy concerns within families and doing meal prep that way, but it just kept growing and it was always important to me to be able to create meals that serve as many people as possible,” Doerr said.

The shop has plenty of different pre-made meal options on hand, but if you can’t find something you like you can also request a custom order to fit your dietary needs.

Monday Munchies
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls adding new menu items for Lent
Murph’s Burgers & Fries opens permanent location in Sioux Falls
Sunny’s Pizzeria enjoying new downtown location inside EightyOne Arcade Bar
Boss’ new Tea location features pizza and local sports

“We have several clients that we do more specialized diets for we have low sodium clients, clients who maybe are allergic to different ingredients that would be generally used in food that we can make delicious options without the ingredients they’re allergic to,” Executive Chef Sarah White said.

Chef Ellen prides itself on preparing delicious healthy meals that anyone can make at home.

“It’s nice to know that we can provide meals that will help people live more fulfilling lives while also getting to see the smiles on people’s faces,” White said.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Police investigate shooting near Sioux Falls bowling alley
Gas prices see largest decline since January; South Dakota remains below national average
Police: Body found near spillway, Sioux Falls