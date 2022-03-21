EmBe Announces the 2022 Tribute to Women Nominees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives say sixty-six women, men, and businesses have been nominated for EmBe’s Tribute to Women awards.

Now in its 49th year, Tribute to Women has shined a light on those doing right by EmBe’s mission since 1973, according to a press release.

“To all of the nominees and nominators, thank you for your outstanding contribution to the empowerment, development, and advancement of our community,” said Susuanne Gale, EmBe Chief Development Officer. “These awards allow us to honor the impact made by incredible individuals and sustain our mission to empower the women and families of our community. We truly appreciate all that you do.”

Representatives say the awards will be presented at the 2022 Tribute to Women event on April 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. All are welcome to attend the 49th Annual Tribute to Women Awards, seating is limited and tickets for individual seats and tables of eight are available for purchase here.

The honorees were nominated in one of the following categories: Banking and Finance, Business Achievement, Community Service, EmBeliever Award, Government and Law, Healthcare and STEM, Humanities and Education, Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award, and Young Woman of Achievement.

Here are the nominees and their employers

Banking and Finance

• Joan Bartling, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce

• Patti Brands, The Bancorp

• Heather Hofer, Woltman Group,

• PLLC Kristina Schaefer, First Bank & Trust

• Heather Schelling, Northwestern Mutual

• Lindsey Swenson, Northwestern Mutual

Business Achievement

• Jessica Arend, Ronald McDonald House of South Dakota

• Katie Ashmore, Schemmer

• Katie Bartling, Sammons Financial

• Kyriel Clark, Hurdle Life and Inner Child Circle

• Tiffany Hansen, Three Degrees Sauna Studio

• Sara Henderson, Avera Health

• Kristin Hoefert-Redlinger, Northwestern Mutual

• Adeline Reiman, Gallagher

• Nancy Savage, Child’s Play Toys

• Becky Word, Lloyd Companies

• Nicole Freesemann, Raven

Community Service

• Abby Bischoff, Stockyard Ag Experience

• Sierra Broussard, Cracker Barrell Country Store

• Irina Goubanova, Translators of Cultures

• Stephanie Marty, Transformation Project

• Jadyn Kay Ramazani, Angela Schoffelman, Avera

• Serene Thin Elk, LPC-MH, LAC, QMHP, South Dakota Urban Indian Health

• Stacy Wrighstman, Sanford Health

• Tana Zwart, TZ Media Managment

• Jennifer Rothenbuehler, Presentations Sisters

EmBeliever (open to women, men, and organizations)

• Matt Gassen, Feeding South Dakota

• Andy Howes, Howes Oil Company

• Melanie Keegan, Thrivent

• Mary Kolsrud, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation

• Becky Rasmussen, Call to Freedom

• Nancy Reynoza, ¿Que Pasa? Sioux Falls & Reynoza Real Estate

• David Basel, Avera Health

• Raven Industries

• Sammons Financial Group

Government and Law

•Shannon Ausen, City of Sioux Falls

• Jen Disburg, Sioux Falls Police Department

• Sue Lucas-Peterson, State of South Dakota

•Cynthia Mickelson, Sioux Falls School District

Healthcare and STEM

• Lora Black, Sanford Health

• Joni Ekstrum, South Dakota Biotech

• Christa Friedrich, Avera

• Lu Huber, Avera

• Christina Lankhorst, Sanford

• Ashley Leuthold, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

• Emily Van Klompenburg, South Dakota State University / Avera Medical Group – Brookings

• Emily Wegner, Raven Industries

• Wendy White, Face It TOGETHER

• Gesine Ziebarth, Lost&Found

Humanities and Education

• Dawn Marie Johnson, Sioux Falls School District - Joe Foss at Axtell Park

• Shantel Krebs, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

• Wendy Mamer, Augustana University

• Molly O’Connor, Lemonly

Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award

• Sandy Case, Retired from US Postal Service as a contractor from Magellen Dr. Nancy Free, Child’s Voice

Young Woman of Achievement

• Carly Hegstad, Lawrence & Schiller

• Shannon Huether, Central Payments

• Morgan Larson, South Dakota Manufacturing and Technology Solutions

• Sydney Meza-Fischer, The Empowerment Center

• Janean Michalov, Furniture Mission

• Madeline Miller, Avera McKennan, d/b/a The LINK

• Rachel Polan, Sioux Falls Pride

• Sara Romeo, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

About EmBe

EmBe is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization on a mission to empower women and families to enrich lives.

A press release says, EmBe is the oldest and largest women’s organization in Sioux Falls, SD, and has anticipated and served the needs of women and families since 1921. Now in its second century of supporting success at work, at home, and in life, EmBe programs serve over 12,500 individuals each year.

Learn more at EmBe.Org

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.