Gas prices see largest decline since January; South Dakota remains below national average

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The price of gas fell nationwide this week, and South Dakota followed suit.

After hitting a record $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $4.25, down seven cents in just the past week – the largest weekly drop since January, according to AAA.

While South Dakota saw a smaller decline - down just four cents - the state remains well below the national average at $3.92 per gallon. The state currently has the 12th lowest average gas price in the nation.

“With warmer weather and longer days, we typically see an uptick in gasoline demand at this time of year but last week we saw a drop in demand instead,” said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman. “In a recent AAA survey, 59% of drivers said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon, so the slight decrease makes sense.”

While the drop in demand is impacting prices, Steward said the primary reason for the drop is the falling price of crude oil. Crude peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, but has since fallen more than $20, hovering near $105 per barrel. He added it is difficult to tell whether this downward trend will continue due to the war in Ukraine and other geopolitical issues.

Though the average price fell week-to-week, the cost of gas remains historically high. The current national average of $4.25 is still 72 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.37 higher than a year ago. South Dakota’s average is 55 cents higher than last month, and $1.07 higher than last year.

Within South Dakota, East River counties are seeing noticeably cheaper gas prices than those West River, according to AAA’s price map. Bon Homme County currently has the cheapest in the state at $3.60. Minnehaha’s average is $3.85. Campbell County in north central South Dakota has the highest average at $4.43.

While South Dakota is below the national average, neighboring states are seeing even lower prices. Minnesota’s average is $3.91, Iowa’s is $3.85, North Dakota’s is $3.88, and Nebraska’s is $3.84.

California currently has the highest average in the country at $5.85 per gallon. Kansas is the lowest at $3.76.

