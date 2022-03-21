Gov. Noem appoints Jim Terwilliger as Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem announced that Jim Terwilliger will be serving as the new Commissioner of the Bureau of Finance and Management, effective April 1.

“Jim knows our state’s finances inside and out and will help us guarantee that South Dakota remains fiscally responsible for years to come,” said Noem. “Through his years of service at both the Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Finance and Management, he has proven his commitment to low taxes, stable sources of revenue, and fiscal predictability & responsibility.”

According to a press release, Terwilliger has served as the Secretary of the Department of Revenue since January 2019. Previously, he spent twelve years with the Bureau of Finance and Management serving as deputy commissioner and state economist.

“In South Dakota, we always use common sense when it comes to our budgeting and financial practices that focus on sustainability,” said Jim Terwilliger. “I’m honored to serve Governor Noem and South Dakota in this capacity and look forward to assuring our state finances remain on rock solid footing well into the future.”

The press release says Terwilliger obtained both a bachelor’s in mathematics and a master’s in business administration from the University of South Dakota. He serves as president of the Capital City Baseball Association in Pierre and is a member of the Saint Joseph School council.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.