Great Plains Zoo celebrates Animal Enrichment Day with games and decorations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History (GPZ) is going to Hollywood for Animal Enrichment Day on Saturday, March 26.

This year’s theme is The Movies, with most of GPZ’s animal habitats decorated with cinematic themes. The Animal Care team, along with some creative volunteers, have been hard at work for weeks, creating super fun, animal-safe decorations. The films represented will include the Marvel Comic Universe, Pixar films, Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings – and many more!

GPZ invites guests to complete their Enrichment Day Match Game, which will be distributed at the Admissions window. Anyone who completes the game and turns in their sheet at the Gift Shop will be entered to win an adorable plush prize!

Zoos use enrichment in the form of food, special treats, or objects like barrels or balls, as a means to keep animals stimulated and healthy. Animal Enrichment Day is a great way to draw attention to the many forms of enrichment – as well as the effort and creativity required to help animals thrive.

About the Great Plains Zoo

GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens in the Delbridge Museum of Natural History.

The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks and more. For more information on the animals living at GPZ, visit GreatZoo.org.

