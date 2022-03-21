High fire risk alerts for most of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The National Weather Service has determined that the majority of South Dakota is at high risk for grassland fires.

Yesterday, the N.W.S. issued a red flag warning, which is described as a combination of dry fuels, high winds, and low humidity.

Dry fuels can be anything from grasses to trees to shrubs.

“The fuels are all still brown and dry and dead so this is always a time of year where fire behavior can be more active and extreme,” said the fire apparatus operator for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Andy Wall.

A majority of the problems stem from the drought that the state has experienced over the past year and a half.

“One of the unique situations of the past winter is the fact that we have been snow-free for much of that time frame. The snow that we did get melted rather quickly. In a normal winter that snow kind of provides a banket for the dry vegetation that’s underneath,” said the warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, Peter Rogers.

Wall has been with S.F. fire rescue for 11 years and he was a wildland professional firefighter for 11 years before that. He and his crew had some training exercises Monday because grassland fires are different than structure fires.

“It’s moving, the winds blowing, it’s going place, so it can be a little bit more dynamic at times,” said Wall.

Fires east-river are even different than fires west-river.

“Duration and intensity are usually the difference between a fire on the prairie and a fire in the timber. When we get a fire in the timber; because of the ability of that fuel to produce heat it’s able to sustain itself in those cooler temperatures so the fire can burn actively through the evening,” said the chief of operations for South Dakota Wildfire, Jay Wickham.

Fire officials say there are steps you can take to help prevent fires including no open burning, avoiding driving in tall grass, do not throw cigarettes out the window, and be aware of the weather.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.