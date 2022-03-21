Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Match Day at Sanford Children’s Hospital

Match Day at Sanford Children’s Hospital
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Students from all over the country found out this week where they matched to get their hands-on residency experience.

“Matchday is the culmination of a process of interviews for our medical students to obtain positions in a residency program so following graduation from medical school, they go on to train in specialties, the closest to our hearts is pediatrics,” said Dr. White.

“It’s definitely a stressful week for all medical students across the country, you find out the Monday of match week if you matched or not, then you have to wait an agonizing 4 days to find out where you matched,” Dr. Stuive.

Sanford Children’s Hospital will welcome six new residents in the next academic year.

“We are the only pediatric residency here in South Dakota,” said Dr. White.

This medical tradition brings incoming residents to help the growing city of Sioux Falls.

“Many of our residents actually go on to practice not only for Sanford but here in the mid-west, and so they get to know us, they become part of our community,” said Dr. White.

Dr. Stuive graduated in the summer of 2021 and started working at Sanford Health as a pediatrician later that year.

“Came here for the location and the size of the program but kind of fell in love with the area and the people,” said Dr. Stuive.

“Our residence team provides a tremendous benefit to our hospital. They’re an integral part of our team, and we enjoy interacting with them, they also fuel our ability to provide care to patients, not to mention that as part of the team they bring an enthusiasm as brand new learners,” said Dr. White.

Both doctors agree that Sanford offers a special environment to grow and form lasting mentorships.

“They become part of our family,” said Dr. White

“The pediatric program here is such a great opportunity to help train the future physicians of the Dakotas,” said Dr. Stuive.

It’s providers like Dr. Stuive that are great examples of why this pediatric residency program is so important for South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Police investigate shooting near Sioux Falls bowling alley
Gas prices see largest decline since January; South Dakota remains below national average
Police: Body found near spillway, Sioux Falls