Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back its Szechuan sauce

People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's...
People who like a little kick with their McNuggets can rejoice in the return of McDonald's Szechuan sauce.(McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Good news for people who like to dip their McDonald’s chicken nuggets and french fries in something a little more daring than ketchup.

The fast food giant is bringing back its Szechuan sauce for a few days starting March 31, while supplies last.

The condiment, which includes soy, ginger, vinegar and garlic, will only be available through the McDonald’s app.

The fan favorite sauce made its debut in 1998 and made two brief appearances since then.

Customers can get the sauce with their order of McNuggets or buy up to five containers on the side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on...
Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US
South Dakota is 2022′s 4th least sinful state according to WalletHub study
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in a hearing of...
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
Parton is teaming with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company for an adaptation of the...
Reese Witherspoon acquires film rights to Dolly Parton novel