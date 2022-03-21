NCAA TOURNAMENT: Blessed bread & Coyote fans make presence felt in Waco

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota’s NCAA Round of 32 game with Baylor was a home game for the Bears by virtue of them hosting the opening rounds, Coyote Nation made their presence felt and USD made history.

The Coyotes defeated host Baylor 61-47, opening the game on an 11-0 run and never trailing.

Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable each said after the game that the fan factor was so big that USD’s followers almost made the game feel more like a neutral site affair. Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who got a bit of a good luck charm from the pep band the prior night, said fans in attendance absolutely made an impact.

USD could see even more fans make the trip to Wichita, Kansas, next week when the Yotes face either Michigan or Villanova in the Sweet 16.

