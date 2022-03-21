Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

NCAA TOURNAMENT: Blessed bread & Coyote fans make presence felt in Waco

USD credits fan support to making a difference in 61-47 2nd round win over host Baylor Bears
Coyote fans make presence felt in Waco at NCAA Tournament
By Cooper Seamer and Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Though South Dakota’s NCAA Round of 32 game with Baylor was a home game for the Bears by virtue of them hosting the opening rounds, Coyote Nation made their presence felt and USD made history.

The Coyotes defeated host Baylor 61-47, opening the game on an 11-0 run and never trailing.

Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable each said after the game that the fan factor was so big that USD’s followers almost made the game feel more like a neutral site affair. Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who got a bit of a good luck charm from the pep band the prior night, said fans in attendance absolutely made an impact.

You can hear from her in the video viewer above!

USD could see even more fans make the trip to Wichita, Kansas, next week when the Yotes face either Michigan or Villanova in the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh

Latest News

Riders repeat as state champs
Roosevelt reacts to repeating as State AA Champs
Wins rubber game against St. Cloud State 6-3
Augustana takes rubber game from St. Cloud State
Wins rubber game against St. Cloud State 6-3
Augie-SCSU rubber game
Force fall 110-105
Skyforce stopped by Iowa
Scores during WNIT 2nd round win over Minnesota
WNIT: Jackrabbits run Gophers back to Minneapolis