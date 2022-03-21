Noem signs bill banning colleges from requiring CRT training or orientations

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday, Governor Kristi Noem signed a Critical Race Theory Bill.

House Bill 1012 prohibits colleges from requiring students and teachers to attend training or orientations based on Critical Race Theory.

“No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” said Noem.

