Noem signs bill banning colleges from requiring CRT training or orientations

South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they find "discomforting."(MGN Online)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday, Governor Kristi Noem signed a Critical Race Theory Bill.

House Bill 1012 prohibits colleges from requiring students and teachers to attend training or orientations based on Critical Race Theory.

“No student or teacher should have to endorse Critical Race Theory in order to attend, graduate from, or teach at our public universities,” said Noem.

