Police: Body found near spillway, Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police report a body was found in the Big Sioux River.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the body was found near the spillway just down the hill from the state penitentiary on Sunday afternoon, around 5:45 p.m.

Reports indicate people saw what they initially thought was clothing before investigating further and discovering it was a body.

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow to determine the man’s identity and his cause of death, officials say.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

