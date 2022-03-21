Police investigate shooting near Sioux Falls bowling alley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report that a shooting took place outside a Sioux Falls bowling alley.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the police department received multiple reports of people hearing shots fired around the bowling alley, Eastway Bowl Monday around 1:30 a.m. The number of shots reported varied between two and four, and two shell casings were found on the scene when police arrived.

Officials say a 28-year-old Sioux Falls man was walking in the area from his vehicle to his apartment when he heard the shots fired and was lightly grazed on the back of the neck by a bullet. His injury was not serious, and he did not require medical care at a hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, so far there have been no other reports of injuries or damage in the area.

