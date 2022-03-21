Avera Medical Minute
Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a woman hit by something and found a gelatin substance on her clothes.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the woman was walking down 22nd St. near Garfield Ave Friday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. when a car drove past and she heard a noise that resembled an air pistol being fired. She found a gelatin substance on her clothes after the car had passed.

Reports indicate the car was described as a silver Subaru.

Police say there have been no similar reports of this happening.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

