Rapid City on an air quality watch until 6 p.m., Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the National Weather Service, Rapid city is under an air pollution alert until Monday evening.

Elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues should avoid excessive physical activity and exposure to the outside air, the alert advises.

The cause for the air pollution alert is an excess of fine dust due to high winds in the area.

Residents can prevent contributing to the dust pollution by stopping or reducing the amount of “manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites,” the alert says.

