Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Rapid City on an air quality watch until 6 p.m., Monday

(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the National Weather Service, Rapid city is under an air pollution alert until Monday evening.

Elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues should avoid excessive physical activity and exposure to the outside air, the alert advises.

The cause for the air pollution alert is an excess of fine dust due to high winds in the area.

Residents can prevent contributing to the dust pollution by stopping or reducing the amount of “manipulation of soil in construction, industrial, and agricultural activities, and increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles, and construction sites,” the alert says.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Svitlana Klymenko came to South Dakota from Ukraine and graduated from Garretson High School in...
Garretson community helping support former foreign exchange student turned Ukrainian refugee
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
New Child's Play Toys location. Photo by SiouxFalls.Business
Local toy store, Child’s Play Toys, to add a third location
WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US
South Dakota is 2022′s 4th least sinful state according to WalletHub study