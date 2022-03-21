Avera Medical Minute
Roosevelt relishes repeating as State AA champs

Riders have won 35 straight games
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school basketball season in South Dakota came to a fantastic close last night highlighted by a terrific AA Championship game at the Premier Center.

Roosevelt looked to finish a perfect season, win their 35th straight game and claim a second straight state title, yet got all they could handle from rival O’Gorman who took them into overtime before the Riders eventually outlasted them in a 54-52 classic.

Though they were the defending champs, Roosevelt had lost many of last year’s starters to graduation or the opening of the new program at Jefferson. Add in the pressure of the building win streak, and it was certainly a moment of validation.

