Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls man chooses riding the bus, commute expenses cut in half

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Beth Warden
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Higher prices to fill up the tank could make a local alternative more appealing; riding the Sioux Area Metro.

It was a combination of reasons that Mitchell CopperStad looked into changing how he got to work. One of them was the cost. Trying something new can be uncomfortable at first. He describes his biggest concern about taking the bus.

“Really just getting lost. I mean, it’s daunting, taking something new, going out of your comfort zone and really putting your trust in other people’s hands that they’re going to get you to where you need to be,” said CooperStad.

Sioux Area Metro or SAM drivers understand and can provide guidance.

“Riding the bus, if you’ve never ridden before, can be kind of intimidating,” says SAM Operations Manager Glenn Wright.

Schedules are posted along the way, the SAM website has details. CooperStad says google maps works best for him.

“You just type in your location and your destination and you click the little bus icon on Google Maps. That will tell you right there when the bus comes, what time you need to leave and it’s a really great resource,” said CooperStad.

The change was made for several reasons.

“Reducing the carbon footprint, to taking care of myself because I’m walking in the mornings to and from work, to get in just saving money on my bank account,” said CooperStad.

His commute expense was nearly cut in half.

“The cost of taking a bus is $1.50 per ride. Now you can save a little bit of extra money by buying the 10 ride pass for $10.50. Now if you want to equate that for gas, you know to and back from work for me right now is about $2.20,” said CooperStad.

Wright says the SAM bus schedules are dependable and safe. On-time performance is at 99 percent.

“Our people are very friendly and they’ll help you every step of the way,” said Wright.

The commute from the doorstep of his house to arriving at work is about 15 minutes longer, but that is outweighed by feeling good about the choice.

“Sioux Area Metro has come through time and time again and you know, I can’t recommend it enough,” said CooperStad.

One of the challenges he’s yet to navigate is the rain. He hopes for more bus stops with shelters in the future, along with a designated crosswalk on West Avenue for not only bus riders, but students from nearby schools crossing the street.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls
Police lights
Police investigate shooting near Sioux Falls bowling alley
Gas prices see largest decline since January; South Dakota remains below national average
Police: Body found near spillway, Sioux Falls
Match Day at Sanford Children’s Hospital
Match Day at Sanford Children’s Hospital