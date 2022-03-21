Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce stopped by Iowa

Sioux Falls loses to Wolves 110-105
Fall 110-105
By Zach Borg and Sioux Falls Skyforce
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Iowa Wolves defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 110-105 on Sunday afternoon from the Sanford Pentagon.

With the victory, the Wolves (13-14) take the regular season series over the Skyforce (12-17) for the first time since 2017-18.

A trio of Matt Lewis (26 points on 6-10 3PA and 10 rebounds), Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player McKinley Wright IV (21 points on 7-14 FGA and 11 assists) and Chris Silva (20 points, four rebounds and two blocks) led Iowa to victory.

Miami HEAT two-way player Kyle Guy secured 27 points on 9-15 FGA and three rebounds off the bench. This marks his highest scoring total with Sioux Falls.

Guy secured 14 points on 4-6 FGA in the first half, which helped give the Skyforce a 53-50 lead after the first 24 minutes. Iowa outscored Sioux Falls by eight in the third quarter, which helped earn them the victory.

Micah Potter posted his second straight double-double, with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Mario Chalmers added nine points and 11 assists in the loss.

Miami HEAT two-way player Javonte Smart had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists to round out the leaders for the Skyforce.

The Skyforce travels to face the Birmingham Squadron for the first time in Alabama on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM CST. Iowa plays the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday at 9:00 PM CST.

