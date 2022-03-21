Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Dept. of Health ends daily coronavirus case reporting

The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file photo by...
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file photo by Patrick Callahan/Lifewrx)(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say they are reducing the frequency of coronavirus reports amid declining case numbers statewide.

The Department of Health ended daily reports on March 18, and will begin reporting once per week starting Wednesday, March 23, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. This comes as COVID-19 cases decreased below 50 cases per 100,000 people, which is the CDC’s threshold for “substantial” community spread.

The department previously reduced reporting frequency to once per week last summer. However, case numbers began rising shortly afterward, and the state resumed daily reporting by mid-August.

South Dakota’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 people is 27.5, which is the 8th lowest rate among all states, according to CDC data. The state’s average test positivity rate and death rate per capita both remain slightly above the national average.

Officials say the once-per-week reporting model is in line with how the state reports other diseases, including influenza.

