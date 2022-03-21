Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota is 2022′s 4th least sinful state according to WalletHub study

WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US
WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US(WalletHub)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A study conducted by WalletHub says vices are especially hard to conquer with the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study says harmful behavior on the individual level can result in staggering economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs dwarf that with over $300 billion per year.

To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Source: WalletHub

Here is how South Dakota ranked in the study. On the scale, one signifies the most sinful and 25 is average.

  • 19th – Anger & Hatred
  • 48th – Jealousy
  • 46th – Excesses & Vices
  • 26th – Greed
  • 31st – Lust
  • 47th – Vanity
  • 33rd – Laziness

For the full report, please visit WalletHub.Com.

The video below summarizes the study.

