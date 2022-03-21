Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI

(WKYT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota sheriff is facing charges after authorities say he was arrested while driving drunk over the weekend.

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen was arrested Friday, Watertown Radio reports.

Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says one of his deputies made the arrest just after 11 p.m. on South Dakota Highway 20, one mile east of South Shore near Round Lake.

Howell says the deputy noticed a private vehicle driving erratically, swerving and driving in and out of its lane of traffic.

Owen was arrested at the scene for First Offense DUI and making unsafe lane changes. He was booked into the Codington County Detention Center, and later released on a personal recognizance bond.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association web page says Owen has been sheriff of Grant County since January 2011. Prior to becoming sheriff, he had 10 years of law enforcement experience with the sheriff’s office and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Deadly car crash under investigation.
One person died Friday night in a car crash southeast of Rapid City
Coyotes visit Waco, Texas, for Big Dance
NCAA TOURNAMENT: USD facing a “Bear” of a challenge to reach Sweet 16 in Baylor

Latest News

Turkey Farm (file photo)
State officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak
The South Dakota Department of Health Lab tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (file photo by...
South Dakota Dept. of Health ends daily coronavirus case reporting
Pierre Ukrainian native raises money for humanitarian efforts
New Directions Down Syndrome Association
World Down Syndrome Awareness Day