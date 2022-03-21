Avera Medical Minute
State officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak

Turkey Farm (file photo)

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)- State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Mix County in the southeastern portion of the state.

The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.

Assistant State Veterinarian Mendell Miller said the state doesn’t release the names of facilities experiencing outbreaks. Miller said two other sites are under investigation for possible avian flu. Those counties will be identified if tests come back positive.

