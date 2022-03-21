Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!

Coyotes stun perennial power Bears to advance in NCAA Tournament
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor(Dakota News Now)
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes have stunned the women’s college basketball world.

USD upset perennial national championship contender Baylor 61-47 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Waco, Texas, upsetting the host team.

The Coyotes opened the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed. The Bears didn’t score for the game’s first seven minutes as USD led 16-4 after one period and 34-23 at half.

Baylor made a run to pull within seven in the fourth quarter, but terrific defense and timely offense carried the day and held off a Bear rally.

Senior Hannah Sjerven led USD with a game-high 16 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota, who Friday won their first ever game in the NCAA Division One Tournament, advances to the program’s first ever Sweet 16 and will face the winner of tomorrow’s Michigan and Villanova game on Monday in Wichita, Kansas.

Stick with Dakota News Now on-air and online for more on this developing story!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested an Iowa resident for driving a stolen vehicle..
Lincoln County deputies make arrest for stolen vehicle
An American citizen has been killed by a Russian artillery attack on civilians in Ukraine.
American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

Latest News

Coyotes face Baylor tonight
Coyotes seek balance heading into Baylor showdown
Coyotes face Baylor tonight
Coyotes seek balance entering showdown with Baylor
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women master The Master’s to reach NAIA Final Four
During their NAIA National Tournament Elite 8
Dordt women advance to NAIA Final Four