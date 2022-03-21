SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!

WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes have stunned the women’s college basketball world.

USD upset perennial national championship contender Baylor 61-47 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 in Waco, Texas, upsetting the host team.

The Coyotes opened the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed. The Bears didn’t score for the game’s first seven minutes as USD led 16-4 after one period and 34-23 at half.

Baylor made a run to pull within seven in the fourth quarter, but terrific defense and timely offense carried the day and held off a Bear rally.

Senior Hannah Sjerven led USD with a game-high 16 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota, who Friday won their first ever game in the NCAA Division One Tournament, advances to the program’s first ever Sweet 16 and will face the winner of tomorrow’s Michigan and Villanova game on Monday in Wichita, Kansas.

Stick with Dakota News Now on-air and online for more on this developing story!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.