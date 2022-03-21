USD fans celebrate win over Baylor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a good day for local bars and restaurants in Sioux Falls. Many of them had a busy evening as fans came in to cheer on their coyotes.

With USD’s playing their second game in the big dance many took in the game with good company at bars and restaurants throughout the area.

Tonight, they celebrated the exciting win for USD.

Some fans choose to watch the game from home but for the fans at the gateway casino and lounge, the atmosphere is everything.

“I think the atmosphere in the bar has been extremely exciting. A lot of people want to come out and want to have an enjoyable time, want to support any of our local sports teams.” Said USD fan, Conor Coughlin.

As for the staff at gateway, they were excited for the big game as well.

“The atmosphere is definitely happy. Everyone is super excited about a south Dakota team going this far so it’s just been a lot of cheering, a lot of smiles and it’s just been very exciting.” Said server as Gateway, Suzi Cooke.

Besides the smiles, gameday brings about good business.

“The last 4 days it has been so busy, there’s been a lot of excitement around here.” Said Cooke.

After tonight’s big win - Coyote fans are celebrating the upset victory.

“Balor was expected to win but it was awesome. Awesome result and I’m really excited for next Saturday.” said Coughlin.

To watch the coyotes next Saturday in the sweet 16 you can go to dakotanewsnow.com or stop by the Gateway to watch the game.

