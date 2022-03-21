Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

USD Fans Celebrate Win Over Baylor

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been a good day for local bars and restaurants in Sioux Falls. Many of them had a busy evening as fans came in to cheer on their coyotes.

With USD’s playing their second game in the big dance many took in the game with good company at bars and restaurants throughout the area.

Tonight, they celebrated the exciting win for USD.

Some fans choose to watch the game from home but for the fans at the gateway casino and lounge, the atmosphere is everything.

“I think the atmosphere in the bar has been extremely exciting. A lot of people want to come out and want to have an enjoyable time, want to support any of our local sports teams.” Said USD fan, Conor Coughlin.

As for the staff at gateway, they were excited for the big game as well.

“The atmosphere is definitely happy. Everyone is super excited about a south Dakota team going this far so it’s just been a lot of cheering, a lot of smiles and it’s just been very exciting.” Said server as Gateway, Suzi Cooke.

Besides the smiles, gameday brings about good business.

“The last 4 days it has been so busy, there’s been a lot of excitement around here.” Said Cooke.

After tonight’s big win - Coyote fans are celebrating the upset victory.

“Balor was expected to win but it was awesome. Awesome result and I’m really excited for next Saturday.”  said Coughlin.

To watch the coyotes next Saturday in the sweet 16 you can go to dakotanewsnow.com or stop by the Gateway to watch the game.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
“They listed myocarditis as the cause, with a contributing factor of the COVID Pfizer vaccine....
COVID-19 vaccine contributes to Sioux Falls man’s death
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
YELLOH
Schwan’s Home Delivery celebrates 70 years with name change, Yelloh

Latest News

Local church gathers downtown to pray for Ukraine
USD fans celebrate win over Baylor
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Golfers get first swings in for the first time of the season