Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Winners of Mitchell Technical College’s Welding Competition get high valued prizes

Welding
Welding(Rob Lambert)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say Mitchell Technical College’s Welding Competition will give high valued prizes to students who place in the top ten.

The competition is set to take place at 8 a.m on March 25 on campus in the Nordby Trades Center. Representatives say there will be 75 high juniors and seniors competing.

Sources say the high valued prizes were donated by the school’s industry partners.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

WalletHub Study on Sinfulness in US
South Dakota is 2022′s 4th least sinful state according to WalletHub study
The Arc of Dreams over the Big Sioux River lit up in the color orange Friday and Saturday. The...
Arc of Dreams lit orange for MS Awareness
South Dakota lawmakers pass controversial bill to allow students to avoid racial issues they...
Noem signs bill banning colleges from requiring CRT training or orientations
Tribute to Women nomination period ends March 7th
EmBe Announces the 2022 Tribute to Women Nominees