Winners of Mitchell Technical College’s Welding Competition get high valued prizes

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials say Mitchell Technical College’s Welding Competition will give high valued prizes to students who place in the top ten.

The competition is set to take place at 8 a.m on March 25 on campus in the Nordby Trades Center. Representatives say there will be 75 high juniors and seniors competing.

Sources say the high valued prizes were donated by the school’s industry partners.

