83 Habitat affiliates receive transformational $436 million gift from MacKenzie Scott

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls, along with Habitat for Humanity International, and 83 U.S. Habitat affiliate organizations, recently received $436 million in unrestricted giving from American author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Of the $436 million, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls received a $2 million donation. This transformational gift will substantially help further Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has equitable access to a safe, decent and affordable place to call home, according to officials.

“The lack of affordable land and rising costs of construction materials has made building homes difficult these past two years, but Mackenzie Scott’s investment will enable our organization to enter the next chapter in our journey to provide affordable housing for our community,” said the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls, Rocky Welker. “It is difficult to find the words to express how grateful we are for the faith she has in our staff, our volunteers, our Board leadership, and our mission. My hope is that this gift will be the catalyst that helps bring other community partners to the table so we can tackle the housing crisis in the greater Sioux Falls area together.”

Authorities say over the next three years, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls will use the $2 million donation to secure the land and infrastructure necessary to continue its new home construction program as well as roll out new initiatives that will increase the quality of life for households across our service area.

Affordable housing has been one of the most pressing needs facing South Dakota over the past few years. The most recent Sioux Falls Housing Needs Assessment conducted by The Augustana Research Institute reported that Sioux Falls alone had an existing housing gap of 4,500 units. It was reported that there were 28 units affordable and available for every 100 households below 30% of the area median income. This gap has undoubtedly increased since most of this data was gathered pre-pandemic and before the large influx of new community members moving into the state to call South Dakota home.

Officials say Habitat International will use its $25 million portion of the donation to prioritize advocacy and programmatic efforts designed to dismantle systemic racism in housing. Specifically, the donation will allow Habitat to advocate for policy proposals and legislation that enable millions of people to access affordable housing through its Cost of Home advocacy campaign; increase Black homeownership in the U.S. by targeting current systemic barriers through a new initiative that will launch this summer, and leverage innovative capital investments that serve communities of color.

“Habitat works to break down barriers and bring people together — to tear down obstacles and build a world where everyone, no matter who we are or where we come from, has a decent place to live,” said Habitat for Humanity International CEO, Jonathan Reckford. “This incredible gift helps make that work possible.”

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls is a nonprofit housing organization dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.

Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have an affordable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. To date, our affiliate has built or rehabilitated 173 homes helping 277 adults and 691 children in Minnehaha, Lincoln, and Turner Counties. In addition, our affiliate has helped 212 households improve their quality of life by completing home repair projects through our Neighborhood Revitalization program, impacting 302 adults and 133 children.

About Habitat for Humanity International Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.

Families and individuals in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.

To learn more, visit habitat.org.

