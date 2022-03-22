Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapy at home with Avera@Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a serious injury or surgery, many people need physical therapy to rehab their injury.

Physical Therapy can help a patient regain strength and mobility after an injury with the goal of getting back to how life was before they got hurt.

Now doing that is easier than it’s ever been with the Avera@Home Physical Therapy program, where physical therapists can come to you in your own home.

Keith Miller is currently enrolled in the program.

“October 18 was the day that this happened. I went down to city hall, got a building permit,” said Miller.

Keith planned to renovate his deck.

That project ended up putting him in the hospital with two broken feet.

“I didn’t really have any options, it was either do a belly flop on the concrete patio below, which is about 15 feet above the ground or try to stick the landing so to speak. So that’s kinda what I did,” said Miller.

The pressure of landing on his feet from that high up left him with fracture blisters on both feet.

Those had to heal first before he could have surgery to repair his multiple broken bones.

“I’m probably a little impatient yet, I wanted to beat Tiger [Woods] out on the golf course but I ant going to do that,” said Miller.

Now that his bones are healing, Keith is in the midst of physical therapy.

That’s something he can do from the comfort of his own home through the Avera@Home program.

“I think this is a perfect example of how home care is supposed to work. We’ve got a gentleman that was a very independent gentleman, obviously climbing up and down on ladders. Things happen,” said John Decker, an Avera@Home Physical Therapist.

John has been stopping by a few times a week to help Keith rehab and recover.

“I had him do some things he wasn’t very happy with but that’s the nature of our business. I had him try some steps and ramps and he looked at me like I was crazy but we had him do it anyways. In reality, we just took him through those graduated steps to get him to a point where he could resume a more normal lifestyle,” said Decker.

Keith is getting stronger and more mobile each day. That is something he attributes to the work of those with Avera.

“There’s just something about it that they made me feel like this is going to be okay,” said Miller.

For more information on the Avera@Home program, visit Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

