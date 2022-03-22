Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce holds ‘On The Menu’ event helping businesses & more

“When the Brandon Chamber reached out to us we knew it was a great opportunity to not only share our story not only with those that can support our work but those that might need our services.”
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce began holding monthly ‘On The Menu’ events in 2019.

“They wanted to get our chamber members networking more so what they decided to do was have a networking luncheon followed by a main speaker for education,” Brandon Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Bob Logan said.

As the event has continued to grow the Chamber of Commerce has continued using speakers from around the state to not only help educate but also help local groups as well.

“We think that the chamber members need to be active learners so that’s why we do that, we’ve had different speakers throughout the years and we just think that it is a positive thing to learn every time we have the on the menu event,” Logan said.

Marches main speakers are from the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota.

“When the Brandon Chamber reached out to us we knew it was a great opportunity to not only share our story not only with those that can support our work but those that might need our services,” Children’s Inn Program Director Amy Carter said.

MORE: Chef Ellen making meal prep easy in Sioux Falls.

The Children’s Inn is currently raising funds and awareness for its current project.

“As communities have grown so has the need unfortunately so because of that we are now in the process of building a new shelter, our current shelter has 40 beds our new shelter will have 96 beds and 38 bedrooms,” Carter said.

The Children’s Home Society is hoping events like ‘On The Menu’ can help them raise funds as they continue to work on the project.

“We anticipate our operating expenses are going to increase by over a million dollars a year so we are going to rely on a lot of different sources for that but donations from the community is a huge part of that,” Carter said.

The Brandon Chamber of Commerce will continue holding their ‘On The Menu’ event on the 4th Tuesday of every month at the Tailgator’s Bar and Grill.

For information on future ‘On The Menu’ events click here.

