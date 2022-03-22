Coyotes’ senior trio elevates program to new heights

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - They came from different places.

Chloe Lamb the South Dakota native from Onida, Liv Korngable from Minnesota, and Hannah Sjerven a transfer from New Mexico.

Yet they quickly became a family

“You know we’ve kind of been bonded since really. Kind of Coach Plitzuweit’s first class a little bit. We kind of shared that connection really early.” Lamb says.

Though the trio doesn’t have a nickname, they have plenty to say about each other.

“Chloe is kind of like an onion! You gotta peel her back and wait for her to open up.” Korngable says.

“Liv is pretty blunt. She’s just going to tell you how it is!” Lamb says.

“Every time we ride the bus Hannah’s drink spills somewhere. It spills and then it just trickles down the entire bus. And so I’m in front of her and I’ve always got sticky shoes or a sticky backpack after.” Korngable says.

“I don’t know if I could pick just one (story) and I don’t know if one is good for the news!” Sjerven says.

And wanted to make sure the final word about them was not spoken after last year’s disappointing NCAA Tournament first round exit, with all three opting to use their extra year of COVID eligibility.

“I get to play another year of basketball and hang out with my friends!” Chloe says.

“Our class is really focused on legacy. And I think the legacy that was left by the girls ahead of us was large and we wanted to continue to build that.” Hannah says.

They’ll all exit USD having each scored more than 1,000 career points, led the program to three straight Summit League Tournament titles, and a trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

“I do think the three of us have left our mark and left a legacy here.” Liv says.

“I think I’m trying to soak up what I can right now with the girls on the team and not take it for granted because it goes quick.” Hannah says.

