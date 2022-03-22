Dordt women reach NAIA National Championship after edging Southeastern

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Dordt women’s basketball team will play for the NAIA National Championship.

A free throw by junior guard Bailey Beckman with just three seconds left proved to be the difference in the Defenders 53-52 victory over the top-seeded Southeastern Fire on Monday night in NAIA Final Four action at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Beckman finished the game with 10 points. Ashtyn Veerbeek led all scorers with 14 points and Karly Gustafson added 13.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Dordt will play Thomas More (KY) tomorrow night for the NAIA National Championship tomorrow at 7:00 PM on ESPN 3 in Sioux City.

