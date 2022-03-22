How the Orbeez challenge can be dangerous

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A recent Tik Tok trend may have caught on in Sioux Falls, but could it be dangerous for residents?

If you aren’t familiar with the famous Tik Tok challenge that has gone viral recently. People are shooting Orbeez, which are little gel balls out of pellet guns, and they have resulted in injuries around the US.

However, recently a few people in the Sioux Falls area have reported experiencing what seems to be the Orbeez Tik Tok challenge. I talked to John Neeley who says his son experienced this firsthand.

“So, Friday my son was out here in front of the house shooing basketball, and he came in and said dad somebody just shot me with orbeez.” Said Sioux Falls resident, John Neeley.

Like many people, Neeley was confused by the situation and asked for further information.

“I said, tell me what happened, and he said Well I was shooting and I heard a car coming behind me and I turned around and looked and the passenger leaned across in front of the driver and shot some things ant me and I didn’t know what it was so I took off running the other way.” Said Neeley.

Public information officer, Sam Clemens says this isn’t safe and could lead to damages and injuries.

“There’s any number of things that people have shot out of cars and it’s dangerous. Sometimes they’re aiming at cars or buildings, which obviously is going to cause some damage. Other times there are people that are walking and they’re shooting at those people.” Said public information officer, Sam Clemens.

This can be dangerous not only for the person getting shot at but the shooter as well.

“You may have someone else who could pull out a real gun and fire it back and so it’s probably the best idea to not shoot anything from a car period.” Said Clemens.

There have been similar incidents reported across the country.

