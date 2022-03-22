Avera Medical Minute
“Matilda, The Musical” playing at the Orpheum this weekend

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will be performing “Matilda, The Musical” at the Orpheum Theater this weekend. We spoke with the lead playing Matilda, Sachi Santos, and the actor playing Miss Honey, Martha Winklepleck, about the musical.

March 25 & 26 at 7 p.m.

March 26 & 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/roald-dahls-matilda-musical?_ga=2.32534398.1523819760.1647952752-1989468877.1647952752

