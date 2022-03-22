Pierre math teacher Nichole Bowman earned the $25,000 Milken Educator Award

PIERRE, SD (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota high school math teacher won the prestigious Milken Educator Award, from the T.F. Riggs High School.

In Nichole Bowman’s math classes, she invests significant time and energy in differentiation, using personalized and small-group instruction to allow students of all abilities to move through the curriculum at their own pace, according to a press release. She knows that no two students are alike.

Tuesday, at a surprise ceremony, Bowman was recognized for her dedication to Riggs High teachers and students with a national Milken Educator Award in front of appreciative colleagues, students, education officials, and media. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson joined Milken Educator Awards Senior Program Director Greg Gallagher to present Bowman with the prestigious recognition, which includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize.

In addition to Tuesday’s festivities, Bowman will join a national network of more than 2,800 Milken Educators and K-12 education leaders across the U.S.

“Nichole Bowman is a changemaker in education,” said Gallagher. “She not only takes a purposeful interest in meeting students where they are but also extends her impact beyond the walls of Riggs High School. By mentoring teachers, propagating best practices, and developing strategies for the needs of an evolving student population, everyone benefits.”

Officials say Bowman is among more than 60 educators nationwide who will receive the Award during the 2021-22 school year. She is the second recipient from T.F. Riggs High School since the Milken Educator Awards launched in 1987.

“Nichole works hard to meet each student exactly where they are so they can learn. She’s been very successful as a math teacher,” said Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson. “She also regularly seeks out leadership opportunities, including helping to lead implementation of our state’s math standards. She helps grow the profession by mentoring new teachers, and she is always there for students —whether serving as an advisor or attending students’ activities to cheer them on.”

Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and uplift with the unique stories of educators making a profound difference for students, colleagues, and communities, the press release says. The Awards are not designated for lifetime achievement. Recipients are heralded while early to mid-career for what they have achieved — and for the promise of what they will accomplish given the resources and opportunities inherent in the Award.

Oprah, a longtime education advocate, shared her congratulations to this year’s recipients, thanking “the most incredible educators around the country” and acknowledging her deep appreciation for the “tireless work” they do.

