Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the names of the people involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred north of Lennox.

Officers say a 59-year-old woman, Nicoli Wrage, from Marion, S.D., has been identified as the person who died on the scene early Saturday morning. Jordan Javers of Sioux Falls, S.D., the 32-year-old driver of the pickup, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Authorities say preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Toyota Camry was eastbound on 275th Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign and collided in the intersection with a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup that was southbound on 466th Avenue. Both vehicles went off the roadway into a field.

Officials say the South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

