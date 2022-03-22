Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Rapid City Inmate placed on escape status

Inmate Christopher Burns
Inmate Christopher Burns(Rapid City Police)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to officials, a minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Rapid City police say Inmate Christopher Burns left his community service Job site in Rapid City without authorization on March 22.

Police describe Burns as a 30-year-old white male, 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Burns is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County and aggravated assault out of Custer County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, authorities say.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls
Police: Body found near spillway, Sioux Falls
Gas prices see largest decline since January; South Dakota remains below national average
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls
Apartment fire in southeast Sioux Falls

Latest News

Sioux Falls, SD
Significant street construction projects for 2022 announced
Police: Reports indicate multiple shots fired, no injuries east Sioux Falls
03/22/22 1225 pm. SD Hwy 28 is currently shut down from 473rd Ave to 474th Ave for a Semi Roll...
Police: SD HWY 28 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
Nichole Bowman
Pierre math teacher Nichole Bowman earned the $25,000 Milken Educator Award