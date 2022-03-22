Police: Rapid City Inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to officials, a minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Rapid City police say Inmate Christopher Burns left his community service Job site in Rapid City without authorization on March 22.

Police describe Burns as a 30-year-old white male, 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Burns is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance out of Pennington County and aggravated assault out of Custer County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, authorities say.

