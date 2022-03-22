Police: Reports indicate multiple shots fired, no injuries east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say incoming calls report multiple people heard shots fired in central/ eastern Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said Monday, around 12 p.m. witnesses living in the area who heard the shots say that they also heard several people outside arguing before someone pulled out a gun and fired it into the ground. Once the gun was fired, everyone involved in the argument left the scene.

Officials say, there are no reports of injuries or property damage, and police are still investigating to determine who the suspects are and what led up to the shots being fired.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.