Rain, Flurries Southeast

Wind Picks up
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a storm system continue to track through the region today. The good news is we should be mostly done with the precipitation, but we’ll see chances continue in southeastern parts of the region. This morning, we’ll see mostly rain with a few snowflakes mixed in. This afternoon, we’ll see all rain. Highs will be stuck in the 40s in the east, but we should see the 50s return out west with some sunshine. It will be windy with wind gusts around 40 mph possible.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers linger into Wednesday. Otherwise, we should start to clear and dry out. Highs will be stuck in the 40s for most of us. We’ll see the sun come back out for the end of the week and temperatures will warm back up. By Friday, we should be back in the 50s. This weekend is looking nice with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine!

Early next week, we’ll bring in a slight chance for a few showers and some slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will fall into the upper 40s to near 50.

