‘Samaritan’s Feet Seniors’ event to help secure the elderly with quality shoes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Samaritan Society is partnering with Samaritan’s Feet for its inaugural ‘Samaritan’s Feet Seniors’ launch which will expand Samaritan’s Feet’s reach and mission of not only zero shoeless children but zero shoeless seniors.

According to a press release, Samaritan’s Feet wants to inspire hope through the gift of shoes, washing feet, and encouragement to those who need it most. GSS is in support of any program that will help improve the lives of seniors and we are so grateful to the generous donation by Samaritan’s Feet to our residents.

Officials say the senior program will give seniors a pair of anti-slip, lightweight shoes to improve foot health and mobility, while also providing them with dignity and hope. This will help those already suffering from food-borne diseases and immobility. In addition to the free shoes, residents have the choice to have their feet washed by volunteers. As you can imagine, residents are so excited for a new pair of shoes and the excitement leading up to and the day of the event.

Authorities say thanks to the gifts of generous donors, more than 1,000 independent living seniors at the Meadowstone apartment resident that is part of the Good Samaritan Society will receive a pair of high-quality shoes through these events. The events will take place at several facilities across the country.

Senior statistics

· Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the United States, making falls the leading cause of injury and death amongst seniors

· Falls can be a traumatic and life-changing event for an older adult. The Good Samaritan Society uses evidence-based falls prevention programs in our facilities to educate and prevent falls that could lead to serious injury or death.

· Proper footwear is essential to keeping older adults safe from falls, but unfortunately, cost and accessibility can be barriers that prevent seniors from having the right shoes to keep them safe.

· No senior should be at a greater risk of falls simply because of what’s on their feet.

· The population of people 60+ is projected to more than double by the year 2050, reaching over 1.5 billion worldwide

· A $25 donation provides a pair of shoes for one senior

· Samaritan’s Feet goal is to distribute 12,000 pairs of shoes by December 31, 2022.

· Samaritan’s Feet has established Samaritan’s Feet Seniors to better address the needs of our aging population.

