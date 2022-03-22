Scholarship fundraiser for #1 NSU fan is a hit in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lager’s Inn is one of the most popular places in Aberdeen to stop for a drink at, and now that drink could go toward a special athletic scholarship at Northern State University.

If you’ve been to any NSU game, you’ve seen Nate Thompson. He’s been in the crowd at almost all the NSU athletic events for the last 30 years.

Nate loves Northern, and Northern loves Nate. You can find Nate riding in the #1 fan vehicle at the Gypsy Day Parade, or shooting baskets at halftime during Wolves basketball games. While Nate loves to attend any sporting event in the Hub City, especially Aberdeen Wings hockey games, he has a special place in his heart for NSU.

”All the athletes, they were nice to me. I know all the football players. I know all the coach’s names and where they came from,” said Nate.

He’s not kidding. Nate can list coaches from Northern State dating back to the 80s. Football, basketball, it doesn’t matter, Nate knows them all.

This dedication to cheering on the Wolves is exactly why NSU named an athletic scholarship after Nate ten years ago. The Nate Thompson Scholarship goes to a senior athlete in their last year of eligibility in any sport.

“It was a different sport every year. Nate didn’t care if it was a swimmer, softball, football, or basketball player. He just always wanted to know who got his scholarship. So, it’s great thing of pride for Nate to get that scholarship,” said Zach Flakus, President and CEO of the NSU Foundation.

In 2021, it went to Emily Schumacher on the women’s soccer team. Although the scholarship is just $500, the significance it carries is much more valuable.

“This is kind of a prestigious scholarship. There are scholarships that are worth a lot more money than this, but Nate’s is one that it kind of hits people right in the heart when you get the Nate Thompson scholarship,” said Flakus.

If you haven’t seen Nate at an athletic event, you might have seen him at Lager’s Inn. Nate has worked as a dishwasher at Lager’s for seventeen years.

“I think everybody knows him. He’s everybody’s friend. He knows everybody. He’s an amazing person,” said Lowell Punt, the owner of Lager’s Inn.

Lowell and his wife, Denise, sell mugs with the NSU logo engraved on them every year. This year, they decided to put those proceeds toward Nate’s scholarship. They weren’t shocked when the fundraiser was a hit.

“I kind of knew right away that this thing could blow up on us. Everybody in town knows Nate. He goes to all the Northern events, Aberdeen Central, the races, and the community’s support for Nate is big. Really, it’s just a tribute to Nate is what it comes down to,” said Lowell.

That tribute to Nate has sold over 500 mugs, double what the Punt’s originally ordered. That total of fundraising comes to about $5,000.

There are only about 50 mugs left, and Lowell expects they’ll be gone by this weekend. Nate grabbed his mug for free before they ran out. The fundraiser is named for him, after all.

“I like my mug. I got one upstairs in my apartment next to my shelf. I got a free one. They had to pay, I got the free one,” said Nate.

The mugs can be purchased while supplies last at Lager’s and can be refilled for $4.50 until April 9th. Donations for the Nate Thompson Scholarship can also be made at Lager’s Inn or the NSU Foundation.

