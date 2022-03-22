School bus and pickup collision in Ireton, Iowa

IRETON, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say there have been no serious injuries reported after a school bus in Iowa was involved in a collision with a pickup truck.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says, 74-year-old Robert Van Gelder from Alton, was driving a school bus for Unity Christian High School westbound on 420th Street Monday around 4:30 p.m. Van Gelder, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a Ford pickup truck driving eastbound on 420th Street. Sixteen-year-old Taylor Schmidt from Hawarden was driving the truck.

Officials say, Van Gelder lost control of the bus after the collision and entered the south ditch, coming to rest on its side in a field. Schmidt lost control of the Ford as well, and also entered the south ditch, resting on its side.

Authorities say there was only one 17-year-old passenger on the bus at the time. They reported minor injuries and declined further medical attention. Schmidt and the two passengers in the pickup were transported by the Ireton Ambulance to Hawarden Regional Health for treatment of minor injuries.

