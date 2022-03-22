Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sully Buttes senior plans to be a lawyer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sully Buttes senior Griffin Petersen has stayed busy in high school.

“I’ve been involved in pretty much everything that I can be. I’ve been in cross-country and track for four years. I played basketball for a couple of years. I’ve been a member of the student council for four years. I was the class president for three years,” said Griffin

All while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“Teaches you all sorts of skills like time management. Being able to stay on top of your work,” said Griffin.

“He’s a grinder. He works his tail off. He puts in the time, and he has some great natural abilities. Intelligence, athleticism, things like that. But those don’t maximize their potential if you don’t work hard,” said MS/HS Principal Jeremy Chicoine.

Griffin plans to go to USD after high school, to major in criminal justice and political science, with a plan to go to law school.

“You know, I’ve always been interested in the legal procedure, and justice in general. And making sure that our system is upheld, because it’s a good system. It’s not a perfect justice system, but I’ve always had respect for it,” said Griffin.

“I think he’ll be a great lawyer because he is a problem solver, and he cares about people. And he wants to see things done the right way,” said Jeremy.

He’ll miss his time at Sully Buttes, in a tight knit class of twelve.

“We’re very cohesive. And I’m just grateful for all of the relationships I’ve built with so many people in my school over the years,” said Griffin.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Griffen gets a $250 scholarship from the Oahe Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

