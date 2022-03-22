Wednesday to Feature Clouds, Some Precipitation East with More Sunshine West and Strong Winds for All

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter has made a return for parts of southern Minnesota into northern Iowa with rain and some wintry mix for areas along I-29. Areas west of there avoid the precipitation in general. Precipitation chances linger east for Wednesday with more sunshine west, but everyone will be seeing gusty winds.

TONIGHT: The latest storm system will continue to slowly move away from the area. Skies will be cloudy east with some lingering light rain or snow showers at times while areas west will see some breaks in the cloud cover. Winds will remain gusty out of the N at 15-30 mph with higher gusts at times. Lows fall back into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: The storm system will slowly sit and spin around the Chicago area and the eastern areas will still feel impacts from it with an overcast sky and a slight chance of few rain or snow showers at times. Areas west will see decreasing clouds throughout the day. Clouds linger east Wednesday night with clearer skies west. Winds will remain out of the N and NNW at 15-30 mph with higher gusts, but expect winds to begin to decrease Wednesday night. Highs range from the upper 30s east to 45-50 west. Lows fall back into the 20s.

THURSDAY: Sunshine returns to the region as a wedge of higher pressure moves in. A warm front will bring a slight boost in temperatures, but then a cold front sweeps through Thursday night, and that will bring an increase in winds. Highs range from around 50 east to the upper 50s to low 60s west. Lows drop back into the 20s and 30s under a partly cloudy sky with breezy conditions.

WEEKEND: Conditions will remain dry heading into the last full weekend of March with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be an issue Friday with wind gusts as high as 40-45 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday, but will climb into the 50s and 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: More cloud cover will be in the forecast next week with some chances of precipitation Tuesday through Thursday. As always this is a week or so out and things will change, but we will certainly take the precipitation. Highs will be the warmest on Monday with 50s and 60s expected. The rest of the week will see highs in the 40s and 50s, which is average for this time of the year.

