Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Yankton alum Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

Has four years of eligibility left after redshirting at University of Wisconsin
Four years of eligibility left after redshirting at Wisconsin
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, WI (Dakota News Now) - Former Yankton High School star Matthew Mors appears to be on the move.

After redshirting his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, Mors has entered the transfer portal. He was a three time South Dakota Gatorade player of the year while a Buck, averaging more than 24 points and 8 rebounds per game during a career which began as a seventh grader.

He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff arrested for DUI
Car crash
One dies in Lincoln County car accident
Police: Woman hit by gelatin substance while walking in Sioux Falls
Pregame huddle prior to their NCAA Tournament Round of 32 game at Baylor
SWEET 16 BOUND! USD women best Baylor in Big Dance!
Police tape.
DCI leading Hanson County shooting investigation

Latest News

Chloe Lamb (Top Left), Liv Korngable (holding trophy) & Hannah Sjerven (Below trophy)
Coyotes’ senior trio elevates program to new heights
Coyotes advance to Sweet 16 with 61-47 victory over Baylor
Coyotes denied in 2020 relish their chance to reach Sweet 16
Defeat Southeastern 53-52 in Final Four
Dordt women reach NAIA National Championship after edging Southeastern
USD Senior Trio PKG
Dordt women advance to NAIA National Championship