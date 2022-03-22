Yankton alum Matthew Mors enters transfer portal

MADISON, WI (Dakota News Now) - Former Yankton High School star Matthew Mors appears to be on the move.

After redshirting his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, Mors has entered the transfer portal. He was a three time South Dakota Gatorade player of the year while a Buck, averaging more than 24 points and 8 rebounds per game during a career which began as a seventh grader.

He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.

