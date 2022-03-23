AR Workshop working to teach woodworking to anyone in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AR Workshop is a do-it-yourself studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom woodwork from raw materials.

The workshop will be holding two events this weekend and several more in the coming months to teach people of all skill levels how to create their own woodworking projects.

“We would never want someone to come in and feel intimidated and worried about their project we will always walk through and welcome questions and we also give different ideas from things we’ve seen in the past that could work for something you’re trying to create,” Shop Owner Hannah Kelly said.

Many people who attend events at the workshop see a major improvement in their woodworking skills by the end of their very first class.

“I can’t count the number of times people have walked in and said ‘I don’t know what I’m doing I’m no good at this’ and once they see that we break it down and walk through it step by step their confidence gets a little bit bigger and bigger as they go and they walk out going I’m coming back,” Kelly said.

The workshop has a wide variety of things that people can make during the events.

“We offer several different projects so whether you want to make a sign, a round lazy susan, centerpiece spot, porch sign, all of those can be made at the same workshop,” Kelly said.

In addition to weekend events, AR Workshop on west 41st Street also offers private classes for groups on weekdays.

For more information on events and classes at AR Workshop click here.

