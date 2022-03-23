Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank

U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.(U.S. Border Patrol Del Rio Sector)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a riverbank after a smuggler carried her across the border and abandoned her.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector said there were “no parents to be found,” but the child is now safe.

Between March 18 and 21, Del Rio Sector agents encountered four large groups of migrants – each with more than 100 people – after they entered the U.S. illegally. Border Patrol said a total of 485 migrants were found between the four groups.

Officials did not provide further details about the 4-year-old.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

03/22/22 1225 pm. SD Hwy 28 is currently shut down from 473rd Ave to 474th Ave for a Semi Roll...
Police: SD HWY 28 shut down due to overturned semi-truck
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Rapid City hotel purportedly bans Native Americans from its property
Police lights road
Police: Names released in two-vehicle fatal crash, Lincoln County
Prison food monopoly? Same supplier for meals and commissary packages
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration has made a formal determination...
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
A mugshot of Brittney Griner in Russian custody was released by Russian media.
State Department: US consulate sees Griner for first time
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID vaccines for little kids
A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a...
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine