Dordt loses to Thomas More in the NAIA National Championship game

Defenders fall to Thomas More in Sioux City
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders have come on strong down the stretch and thanks to a very challenging GPAC schedule that prepared them for the post season, Bill Harmen’s team advanced all the way to Tuesday night’s NAIA National Championship game against Thomas More.

The Defenders only trailed 7-6 in the 1st quarter before they went ice cold for the remainder of the half as the Saints built what turned out to be an insurmountable lead at 40-15. Dordt shot only 24% in the first despite encouragement from a very large and spirited crowd. The second half was a different story. The Defenders finally caught fire in the 4th quarter scoring 35 points and cut the deficit to 10. But they had trailed by more than 30 in the 3rd quarter and it was simply too much to overcome in that short amount of time as Thomas More won the title game 77-65.

Head Coach Bill Harmsen says, ”Then we had a few shots fall and we got a little rhythym and we were able to get some stops and string together some scores and you know to battle back like that and score 30 in the first 3 quarters and 35 in the 4th quarter is just a testament to the never quit attitude that these kids have.”

Ashtyn Veerbeek says, ”One game isn’t going to define our season. We had an awesome run at Nationals and I don’t think anyone aside from ourselves believed that we could get here as a 5 seed and we pushed and we fought every game and it brought us to the national championship.”

Karly Gustafson says, ”A lot of adversity this year with injuries and just the ups and downs of the season and so to make it to the national championship game I think was just an amazing experience.”

Ethan’s Karly Gustafson led the way for Dordt with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Ashtyn Veerbeek (GPAC Player of the Year) and Hayden Heimensen (4-3′s) each had 14 points. The Defenders take runner-up in the NAIA with a 29-9 record.

