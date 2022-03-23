Former Dakota Valley star Paul Bruns transfers to South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brand new South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson is smiling today because he just added a really good player to his roster.

Former Dakota Valley standout Paul Bruns is coming back close to home after an outstanding freshman season in Grand Forks playing for Paul Sathers where he was the Fighting Hawks leading scorer.

Bruns was the Class “A” Player of the Year in SD in both his Junior and Senior seasons. He scored over 2,200 points and grabbed over 800 rebounds and averaged 28 PPG his senior season. He averaged 15 points a game this year as a freshman in the Summit League.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.