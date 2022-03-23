Avera Medical Minute
Jon Decker covering NATO Summit in Brussels

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUSSELS (Dakota News Now) - President Biden arrived in Brussels nearly a month into the Russian war against Ukraine. The top item on his agenda is meeting with fellow NATO leaders. Together they will discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. President Biden also set to reaffirm what the White House calls its ironclad commitment to our NATO allies. The President’s trip comes less than one week after announcing $800 million in military aid to Ukraine.

