Mayor TenHaken rolls out 2026 Plan as Sioux Falls city election nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls city election is just around the corner, which means you’ll likely see more of the candidates running for public office.

Mayor Paul TenHaken operated as a candidate Wednesday, laying out his vision for the next four years, should he be re-elected in April.

You may recall when Mayor TenHaken was campaigning for office in 2017, he relied heavily on his One Sioux Falls Framework, which was shaped by his original 2026 Plan.

The Mayor is taking a similar route this time around and is providing an update to his agenda.

It all starts with his passion for people and a vision for Sioux Falls.

“A goal without a plan is just a wish, it’s one of my favorite sayings,” TenHaken said at the news conference he called Wednesday morning.

The Mayor detailed a 28-page plan, with 12 specific steps.

“If I had to make it down to the big four, the big four would be, continued focus on workforce development, on housing, on infrastructure development, and on crime and public safety,” TenHaken said when asked about his priorities.

He says the move to release the 2026 Plan is an act of transparency.

“You don’t see a lot of politicians or elected officials put out such specific documents because there’s a high level of accountability that comes with this,” TenHaken said.

Mayoral hopeful Taneeza Islam is running against TenHaken, she has a plan of her own.

“My platform is really based on four pillars which will become the priorities of how I guide my administration into the next phase of smart growth here in Sioux Falls,” Islam said.

Those four pillars are: Community Driven Priorities, Accessible and Representative Government, Managed and Smart Growth, and Innovative Public Health and Public Safety.

“We need a leader who understands community, we need a leader who understands everyday people and what our issues are, and I am that leader,” Islam said.

David Zokaites is also vying for the Mayor’s office.

“I would really like to address crime and addiction,” Zokaites said. “I would really like to reduce addiction and thereby reducing crime, addicts belong in treatment and not in jail.”

If he were to become mayor, Zokaites says he would prioritize honest, caring, and practical government.

“People have asked me how I would summarize my candidacy in as few words as possible, and those few words are ‘actual integrity,’” Zokaites said.

Beginning next week, you can meet all the candidates running for office in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now has invited the candidates for city council and mayor to sit down to discuss the issues facing the city.

Those interviews will take place live over the next two weeks on Dakota News Now at 5:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. on KDLT.

We’re still finalizing dates with candidates, but you can see the latest schedule on dakotanewsnow.com.

The city election is on April 12. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, March 28.

All registered Sioux Falls voters can also vote absentee in person that day at the Minnehaha County Auditor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.