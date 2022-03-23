Avera Medical Minute
Meet the Candidates series begins next week

Candidates for Sioux Falls mayor and city council will appear during a two-week series on...
Candidates for Sioux Falls mayor and city council will appear during a two-week series on Dakota News Now.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect the city’s next mayor and city council members.

But Dakota News Now is giving you a chance to learn more about each of the candidates before you cast your ballot.

Beginning Monday, March 28, candidates will appear during Dakota News Now at 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm to discuss their candidacy and the issues they believe are most important in this campaign.

The interviews will re-air during Dakota News Now at 9 pm on FOX Sioux Falls and be posted online.

A number of candidates have already scheduled an interview. Check back for updates.

DATE5:30 PM6:30 PM
MONDAY, MARCH 28PAM COLE, AT LARGE B
TUESDAY, MARCH 29JIM BURZYNSKI, CENTRAL
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30TANEEZA ISLAM, MAYOR
THURSDAY, MARCH 31RICH MERKOURIS, AT LARGE BSARAH COLE, AT LARGE A
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
MONDAY, APRIL 4
TUESDAY, APRIL 5EMMITT REISTROFFER, CENTRAL
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
THURSDAY, APRIL 7PAUL TENHAKEN, MAYORCURT SOEHL, CENTRAL
FRIDAY, APRIL 8CODY INGLE, SOUTHEASTDAVID BARRANCO, SOUTHEAST

