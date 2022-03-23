Meet the Candidates series begins next week
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect the city’s next mayor and city council members.
But Dakota News Now is giving you a chance to learn more about each of the candidates before you cast your ballot.
Beginning Monday, March 28, candidates will appear during Dakota News Now at 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm to discuss their candidacy and the issues they believe are most important in this campaign.
The interviews will re-air during Dakota News Now at 9 pm on FOX Sioux Falls and be posted online.
A number of candidates have already scheduled an interview. Check back for updates.
|DATE
|5:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|MONDAY, MARCH 28
|PAM COLE, AT LARGE B
|TUESDAY, MARCH 29
|JIM BURZYNSKI, CENTRAL
|WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
|TANEEZA ISLAM, MAYOR
|THURSDAY, MARCH 31
|RICH MERKOURIS, AT LARGE B
|SARAH COLE, AT LARGE A
|FRIDAY, APRIL 1
|MONDAY, APRIL 4
|TUESDAY, APRIL 5
|EMMITT REISTROFFER, CENTRAL
|WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
|THURSDAY, APRIL 7
|PAUL TENHAKEN, MAYOR
|CURT SOEHL, CENTRAL
|FRIDAY, APRIL 8
|CODY INGLE, SOUTHEAST
|DAVID BARRANCO, SOUTHEAST
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.