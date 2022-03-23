Meet the Candidates series begins next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls voters head to the polls on Tuesday, April 12 to elect the city’s next mayor and city council members.

But Dakota News Now is giving you a chance to learn more about each of the candidates before you cast your ballot.

Beginning Monday, March 28, candidates will appear during Dakota News Now at 5:30 pm or 6:30 pm to discuss their candidacy and the issues they believe are most important in this campaign.

The interviews will re-air during Dakota News Now at 9 pm on FOX Sioux Falls and be posted online.

A number of candidates have already scheduled an interview. Check back for updates.

DATE 5:30 PM 6:30 PM MONDAY, MARCH 28 PAM COLE, AT LARGE B TUESDAY, MARCH 29 JIM BURZYNSKI, CENTRAL WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30 TANEEZA ISLAM, MAYOR THURSDAY, MARCH 31 RICH MERKOURIS, AT LARGE B SARAH COLE, AT LARGE A FRIDAY, APRIL 1 MONDAY, APRIL 4 TUESDAY, APRIL 5 EMMITT REISTROFFER, CENTRAL WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 THURSDAY, APRIL 7 PAUL TENHAKEN, MAYOR CURT SOEHL, CENTRAL FRIDAY, APRIL 8 CODY INGLE, SOUTHEAST DAVID BARRANCO, SOUTHEAST

