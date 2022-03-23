Avera Medical Minute
Nebraska senator expresses excitement for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nod to originalist judicial philosophy

Judge Jackson calls her practice a “Judicial methodology.”
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee had their chance to question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her understanding of the Constitution. This, following opening statements Monday.

The Biden administration is emphasizing Judge Jackson’s “outstanding qualifications” and deep understanding of the law.

Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Neb.), who voiced his excitement for Judge Jackson nomination, questioned on her judicial philosophy.

Sasse said to Judge Jackson, “You’ve told this committee and you’ve told me in private that you don’t have a Judicial philosophy yet, but that you think of yourself as having more of a Judicial methodology.”

Judge Jackson replied, “I am conscious of not interpreting those texts consistent with what I believe the policy should be, or what I think the outcome should be. I am trying in every case that involves that kind of interpretation, to assess what it is the parties, the parties who wrote the text intended.”

Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.  A graduate of Harvard, she was a federal public defender before being named to the federal bench in 2012. She’s currently on the Appeals Court of the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, which is often the last stop for cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Judge Jackson is set to replace Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring. At 51 years old, she would be one of the youngest justices on the bench. Members serve for life, or until they chose to retire.

Judge Jackson is expected to be confirmed, in part due to a rule change when Senator Mitch McConnell was the majority leader.  In 2017, the Senate did away with the filibuster of Supreme Court nominees, which means only 51 votes are needed to send Judge Jackson to the bench.

